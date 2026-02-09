Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Showing Slight Monday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are slightly 1 to 3 cents lower across the front months on Monday. Futures fell off the intraday highs by 20+ cents, into the Friday close, with contracts closing 2 to 3 cents higher. March was still 51 cents higher last week. Some spreading took place, with November up just 14 ¼ cents last week. On Friday, open interest rose 9,436 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $10.49 3/4. Soymeal futures steady to $1 higher, with March up $10 last week. Soy Oil futures were down 32 to 33 points in the nearbys, with March still up 182 points last week. The average close for November futures for February is used for determining the spring crop insurance price. Thus far the average close has been $10.87, above the $10.54 from last year.

USDA’s Export Sales data tallied soybean export commitments at 34.29 MMT, which is now down 20% from the same period last year. That is 80% of USDA’s export projection, picking up on the 5-year average pace of 88%. 

Monthly WASDE data will be released on Tuesday, with analysts looking for no major changes to the US soybean stocks number, at 348 mbu, vs. the 380 mbu estimate in January.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 11,511 contracts added to the managed money soybean futures and options net long position as of Tuesday, taking the position to 28,832 contracts.

AgRural estimates the Brazil soybean crop at 16% harvested as of Thursday, ahead of he 15% pace last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.15 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.49 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.28 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.39 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.4158 -0.0721 -0.69%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 56.48 +1.15 +2.08%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 297.4 -6.2 -2.04%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1107-6 -7-4 -0.67%
Soybean
ZSK26 1121-6 -7-0 -0.62%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 3
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot