Soybeans Showing Slight Gains on Tuesday Morning

Soybeans are up 1 to 4 cents so far on Tuesday morning. Futures saw weakness late on Monday as front months came back to close with fractionally mixed action. Open interest on Monday was up 2,748 contracts, with most coming in July through November contracts, as May was down 6,409 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3/4 cent at $10.87 3/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to up 70 cents, with Soy Oil futures 52 to 106 points higher.

Export Inspections data showed soybeans at 586,427 MT (21.43 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on March 26. That was down 28.3% from last week, and 47.4% below the same week last year. China was the top destination of 270,424 MT, with 80,716 MT to Indonesia and 53,245 MT to Egypt. Marketing year shipments have totaled 29.182 MMT (1.072 bbu), which is down 27% yr/yr.

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized. March 1 soybean stocks are estimated at 2.067 billion bushels ahead of the Grain Stocks report, which is up 158 mbu from a year ago if realized.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.59 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.87 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.75, down 1/4 cent, currently up 3 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.44, unch, currently up 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.82 3/4, down 0 cent,