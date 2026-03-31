What to Expect From Keurig Dr Pepper's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $35.9 billion , Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP ) owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems through a diverse portfolio of over 125 iconic brands, including Dr Pepper, Snapple, 7UP, Canada Dry, Mott's, and Green Mountain Coffee Roaster. The Frisco, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.37 per share , down 11.9% from $0.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, KDP’s EPS of $0.60 surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KDP to report a profit of $2.27 per share, representing a 10.7% increase from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 10.6% year-over-year to $2.51 in fiscal 2027.

KDP has declined 21.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 24, shares of KDP surged 4.2% after its better-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue improved 10.5% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates, while its adjusted EPS of $0.60 topped analyst expectations by a penny.