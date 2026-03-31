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Dover Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dover Corp_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Dover Corp_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Dover Corporation (DOV), headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, produces a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. Valued at $27.8 billion by market cap, the company provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The leading industrial products manufacturer and solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DOV to report a profit of $2.29 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.7% from $2.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect DOV to report EPS of $10.57, up 10% from $9.61 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.2% year over year to $11.33 in fiscal 2027. 

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DOV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.1% during this period. However, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.3% gains over the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, DOV shares closed down by 1.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $2.10 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. The adjusted EPS of $2.51 beat analyst estimates of $2.49.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DOV stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” DOV’s average analyst price target is $232.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 156.61 -2.59 -1.63%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,343.72 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
DOV 202.81 -3.79 -1.83%
Dover Corp

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