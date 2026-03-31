What to Expect From Comcast's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) operates as a media and technology company. Valued at $101.9 billion by market cap, the company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed Internet, cable television, and communication services. The telecom giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMCSA to report a profit of $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.9% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect CMCSA to report EPS of $3.66, down 15.1% from $4.31 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 4.6% year over year to $3.83 in fiscal 2027.
CMCSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 12.8% gains over the same time frame.
On Jan. 29, CMCSA shares closed up by 2.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.84 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.75. The company’s revenue was $32.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $32.1 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMCSA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 17 give a “Hold,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” CMCSA’s average analyst price target is $33.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.7% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.