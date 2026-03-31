What to Expect From Comcast's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) operates as a media and technology company. Valued at $101.9 billion by market cap, the company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed Internet, cable television, and communication services. The telecom giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMCSA to report a profit of $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.9% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CMCSA to report EPS of $3.66, down 15.1% from $4.31 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 4.6% year over year to $3.83 in fiscal 2027.

CMCSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, CMCSA shares closed up by 2.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.84 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.75. The company’s revenue was $32.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $32.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMCSA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 17 give a “Hold,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” CMCSA’s average analyst price target is $33.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.7% from the current levels.