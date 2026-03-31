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Erie Indemnity’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.1  billion, Pennsylvania-based Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is an insurance services provider that primarily acts as the management company for Erie Insurance Exchange. Through the Exchange, it offers property and casualty insurance products, including auto, home, business, and life coverage, distributed via a strong network of independent agents that supports high customer retention. 

The company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ERIE to report a profit of $3.06 per share, up 15.5% from $2.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect ERIE to report EPS of $13.51, a rise of 47.7% from $9.15 in fiscal 2025

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ERIE stock has declined 39.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF1.7% rise over the same period.

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On Feb. 23, shares of Erie Indemnity fell 3.4% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results, which disappointed investors. Total operating revenue came in at $951 million, missing Wall Street estimates, signaling softer top-line performance than anticipated. Additionally, the company posted adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, also below consensus forecasts, indicating margin or cost pressures during the quarter. The dual miss on both revenue and earnings raised concerns about near-term growth momentum and profitability, prompting the negative market reaction.

Nevertheless, analysts' consensus view on ERIE stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of three analysts covering the stock, opinions include one "Strong Buy" and two "Holds." As of writing, ERIE is trading above the average analyst price target of $73. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 48.36 +0.55 +1.15%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,343.72 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
ERIE 247.99 +7.12 +2.96%
Erie Indemnity Company

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