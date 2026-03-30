GE Vernova's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova Inc. ( GEV ) is an energy company that provides a comprehensive suite of technologies and services to generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity. Valued at a market cap of $230 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.74 per share , up 91.2% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $13.39 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a staggering margin of 339%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GEV to report a profit of $14.13 per share, down 20.1% from $17.69 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 55.7% year-over-year to $22 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of GEV have skyrocketed 173.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI) 19.8% rise over the same time period.

On Mar. 24, shares of GEV surged 3% after Morgan Stanley ( MS ) raised its price target on the stock, pointing to strong demand for the company's gas turbines . The firm reiterated its overweight rating while raising the price target to $960 from $817.