GE Vernova's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is an energy company that provides a comprehensive suite of technologies and services to generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity. Valued at a market cap of $230 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22.
Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.74 per share, up 91.2% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $13.39 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a staggering margin of 339%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GEV to report a profit of $14.13 per share, down 20.1% from $17.69 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 55.7% year-over-year to $22 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of GEV have skyrocketed 173.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 11.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.8% rise over the same time period.
On Mar. 24, shares of GEV surged 3% after Morgan Stanley (MS) raised its price target on the stock, pointing to strong demand for the company's gas turbines. The firm reiterated its overweight rating while raising the price target to $960 from $817.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about GEV’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy,” and four indicate “Hold." The mean price target for GEV is $879.89, indicating a 7.3% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.