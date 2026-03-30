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What to Expect From Masco's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Masco Corp_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Masco Corp_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation (MAS) designs, manufactures, and distributes branded home improvement and building products, primarily serving the repair and remodel markets. Valued at a market cap of $12.1 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this home improvement products provider to report a profit of $0.88 per share, up 1.2% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, Masco’s EPS of $0.82 surpassed the consensus estimates by 5.1%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAS to report a profit of $4.18 per share, representing a 5.6% increase from $3.96 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 10.3% year-over-year to $4.61 in fiscal 2027.

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MAS has fallen 15.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI19.8% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 10, shares of MAS surged 8.7% after delivering mixed Q4 2025 results. The company’s net sales decreased nearly 2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, missing analyst estimates. However, its adjusted EPS of $0.82 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.78. Investor sentiment was further boosted by restructuring actions, cost optimization efforts, and a solid fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.30.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Masco’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," 16 suggest "Hold," and one indicates a "Moderate Sell." The mean price target for MAS is $80.44, indicating a 34.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.17 -1.03 -0.65%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,384.56 +15.71 +0.25%
S&P 500 Index
MAS 59.36 -0.14 -0.24%
Masco Corp

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