What to Expect From Masco's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation ( MAS ) designs, manufactures, and distributes branded home improvement and building products, primarily serving the repair and remodel markets. Valued at a market cap of $12.1 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this home improvement products provider to report a profit of $0.88 per share , up 1.2% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, Masco’s EPS of $0.82 surpassed the consensus estimates by 5.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAS to report a profit of $4.18 per share, representing a 5.6% increase from $3.96 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 10.3% year-over-year to $4.61 in fiscal 2027.

MAS has fallen 15.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 19.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 10, shares of MAS surged 8.7% after delivering mixed Q4 2025 results. The company’s net sales decreased nearly 2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, missing analyst estimates. However, its adjusted EPS of $0.82 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.78. Investor sentiment was further boosted by restructuring actions, cost optimization efforts, and a solid fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.30.