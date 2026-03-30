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Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Norfolk Southern Corp_ logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Norfolk Southern Corp_ logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has a market cap of $83.6 billion and transports agricultural, forest, and consumer products, comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock feed, and more.

NSC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 23, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.70 on a diluted basis, up marginally from $2.69 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark once.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.39, down marginally from $12.49 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.1% year over year (YoY) to $13.64 in fiscal 2027.

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NSC stock has surged 20.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI19.8% return during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, NSC stock rose 2% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s railway operating revenue declined 2% from the prior year’s quarter to $3 billion and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $3.22 and successfully came in on top of the Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on NSC, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and 17 analysts advise “Hold” for the stock. NSC’s average analyst price target is $314.33, indicating an upside of 11% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 159.20 -2.07 -1.28%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
NSC 283.25 -0.03 -0.01%
Norfolk Southern Corp

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