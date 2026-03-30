Here's What to Expect From TE Connectivity’s Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $59.3 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectors, sensors, and electronic components used to enable reliable data, power, and signal transmission across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Ireland, it plays a critical role in the infrastructure behind modern electronics and electrification.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.64 per share, up 25.7% from $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect TEL to report a profit of $10.93 per share, representing a 24.8% increase from $8.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.8% year over year to $12.11 in fiscal 2027.

TEL has rallied 37.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 11.9% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 22.9% uptick over the same time frame.

On March 11, TE Connectivity shares gained 1.1% after the company announced a shareholder-friendly capital return update, including a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, a 10% increase from the prior $0.71 payout. The dividend will be paid on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 22. Additionally, the board approved a $3 billion expansion of its share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in the company’s cash flow strength and long-term outlook.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about TEL’s stock, with a “Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," and five suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for TEL is $273.89, implying a 35.5% upside from current levels.