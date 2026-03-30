Here's What to Expect From TE Connectivity’s Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $59.3 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectors, sensors, and electronic components used to enable reliable data, power, and signal transmission across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Ireland, it plays a critical role in the infrastructure behind modern electronics and electrification.
The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.64 per share, up 25.7% from $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.
For the current year, analysts expect TEL to report a profit of $10.93 per share, representing a 24.8% increase from $8.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.8% year over year to $12.11 in fiscal 2027.
TEL has rallied 37.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 11.9% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 22.9% uptick over the same time frame.
On March 11, TE Connectivity shares gained 1.1% after the company announced a shareholder-friendly capital return update, including a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, a 10% increase from the prior $0.71 payout. The dividend will be paid on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 22. Additionally, the board approved a $3 billion expansion of its share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in the company’s cash flow strength and long-term outlook.
Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about TEL’s stock, with a “Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," and five suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for TEL is $273.89, implying a 35.5% upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.