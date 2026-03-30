Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From TE Connectivity’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
TE Connectivity Ltd HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
TE Connectivity Ltd HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $59.3 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectors, sensors, and electronic components used to enable reliable data, power, and signal transmission across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Ireland, it plays a critical role in the infrastructure behind modern electronics and electrification.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.64 per share, up 25.7% from $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts expect TEL to report a profit of $10.93 per share, representing a 24.8% increase from $8.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.8% year over year to $12.11 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

TEL has rallied 37.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.9% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK22.9% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On March 11, TE Connectivity shares gained 1.1% after the company announced a shareholder-friendly capital return update, including a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, a 10% increase from the prior $0.71 payout. The dividend will be paid on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 22. Additionally, the board approved a $3 billion expansion of its share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in the company’s cash flow strength and long-term outlook.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish about TEL’s stock, with a “Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," and five suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for TEL is $273.89, implying a 35.5% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 129.92 -2.58 -1.95%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TEL 202.14 -1.06 -0.52%
Te Connectivity Ltd

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 2
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Exxon Mobil Corp_ magnified website- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock 4
Exxon Mobil Is Now More Expensive Than Nvidia Stock. What Gives, and How Should You Play XOM Here?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.