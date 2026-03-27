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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From O'Reilly Automotive's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc_ location by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $77.4 billion, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is a leading retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, equipment, and accessories, serving both do-it-yourself customers and professional service providers across the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. It offers a wide range of products and services, including maintenance items, auto parts, diagnostic services, and branded automotive solutions.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Analysts predict ORLY to report an adjusted EPS of $0.69, an 11.3% rise from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast O'Reilly Automotive to report an adjusted EPS of 3.23, a growth of 8.8% from $2.97 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 10.2% year-over-year to $3.56 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have declined 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.2% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY5.6% rise over the period. 

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Shares of O'Reilly Automotive fell 4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 4 primarily because adjusted EPS of $0.71 missed the consensus estimate, despite rising from $0.66 a year ago. While revenue of $4.41 billion slightly beat expectations, investors were concerned about rising costs, with SG&A expenses increasing 7% to $1.46 billion and long-term debt climbing to $6.02 billion. 

Additionally, the company’s moderate 2026 outlook - projecting comparable store sales growth of only 3% - 5% and EPS of $3.10 - $3.20.

Analysts' consensus view on ORLY stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend "Strong Buy," three give "Moderate Buy," and five indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for O'Reilly Automotive is $108.04, suggesting a potential upside of 17.4% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 106.99 -3.74 -3.38%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
ORLY 92.04 -0.23 -0.25%
O'Reilly Automotive
$SPX 6,422.57 -54.59 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index

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