Earnings Preview: What To Expect From O'Reilly Automotive's Report

With a market cap of $77.4 billion , O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ) is a leading retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, equipment, and accessories, serving both do-it-yourself customers and professional service providers across the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. It offers a wide range of products and services, including maintenance items, auto parts, diagnostic services, and branded automotive solutions.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Analysts predict ORLY to report an adjusted EPS of $0.69 , an 11.3% rise from $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast O'Reilly Automotive to report an adjusted EPS of 3.23, a growth of 8.8% from $2.97 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 10.2% year-over-year to $3.56 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have declined 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.2% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 5.6% rise over the period.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive fell 4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 4 primarily because adjusted EPS of $0.71 missed the consensus estimate, despite rising from $0.66 a year ago. While revenue of $4.41 billion slightly beat expectations, investors were concerned about rising costs, with SG&A expenses increasing 7% to $1.46 billion and long-term debt climbing to $6.02 billion.

Additionally, the company’s moderate 2026 outlook - projecting comparable store sales growth of only 3% - 5% and EPS of $3.10 - $3.20.