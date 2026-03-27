Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Texas Instruments' Report

With a market cap of $176.1 billion , Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors used by electronics designers and manufacturers across global markets. It operates through its Analog and Embedded Processing segments, offering products like power management solutions, signal chain components, microcontrollers, and processors for industries including automotive, industrial, and personal electronics.

The Dallas, Texas-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict the company to report EPS of $1.37 , up over 7% from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $6.35, an increase of 16.5% from $5.45 in fiscal 2025 . Looking forward, EPS is projected to grow 19.7% year-over-year to $7.60 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Texas Instruments have gained 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.4% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 24.2% surge over the same period.

Shares of Texas Instruments climbed 9.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 27. It forecast stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue of $4.32 billion - $4.68 billion and EPS of $1.22 - $1.48. The upbeat outlook was driven by surging AI-related demand , with data center revenue rising 70% in Q4 and contributing 9% of total 2025 sales, alongside a broader industrial recovery with revenue growing in the “high tens” percentage.

Investors were also encouraged by signs the analog chip inventory glut is ending, positioning TI for accelerating growth despite a slight Q4 revenue miss of $4.42 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on TXN stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a "Strong Buy," 18 "Holds," one "Moderate Sell," and four "Strong Sells." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for Texas Instruments is $220.72, indicating a potential upside of 14.1% from the current levels.