What You Need To Know Ahead of Northrop Grumman's Earnings Release

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $98.2 billion and operates through Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems segments.

NOC is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 21 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $6.09 on a diluted basis, up marginally from $6.06 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark once.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $28.05, up 6.5% from $26.34 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.3% year over year (YoY) to $30.39 in fiscal 2027.

NOC stock has surged 34.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.4% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 20.6% return during the same time frame.

NOC stock has been on an upward trajectory lately, benefiting from being one of the top movers during the crisis in the Middle East, as defense stocks tend to outperform during times of volatility. However, recently, as the United States reached an agreement with Iran for a ceasefire and pulled back for 15 days to allow peace talks to continue, the stock declined slightly, falling nearly 1% . The upcoming days are uncertain; if things escalate even further, NOC’s performance could as well.