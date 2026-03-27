What to Expect From Las Vegas Sands' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $35.2 billion, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) owns, develops, and operates integrated resorts that provide luxury accommodations, casino gaming, state-of-the-art convention facilities, and world-class entertainment and retail. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this resort and casino company to report a profit of $0.76 per share, up 28.8% from $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, LVS’ EPS of $0.85 topped the consensus estimates by 10.4%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LVS to report a profit of $3.18 per share, up 5.7% from $3.01 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 14.5% year-over-year to $3.64 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of LVS have rallied 30% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.1% uptick over the same time period.
LVS posted better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 28, yet its shares plunged 14% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s revenue of $3.6 billion advanced 26% year-over-year, topping analyst expectations by 9.3%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS improved 57.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.85, beating Wall Street estimates of $0.77. However, Sands China Ltd. delivered Q4 net income of $213 million, down from $237 million reported in the same period last year, raising concerns about performance in the key Macao market. Investor confidence was further pressured by the company’s $15.63 billion total debt and higher interest expense.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about LVS’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," and six indicate “Hold." The mean price target for LVS is $69.35, indicating a 32.3% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.