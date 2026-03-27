What to Expect From Las Vegas Sands' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $35.2 billion , Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) owns, develops, and operates integrated resorts that provide luxury accommodations, casino gaming, state-of-the-art convention facilities, and world-class entertainment and retail. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this resort and casino company to report a profit of $0.76 per share , up 28.8% from $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, LVS’ EPS of $0.85 topped the consensus estimates by 10.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LVS to report a profit of $3.18 per share, up 5.7% from $3.01 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 14.5% year-over-year to $3.64 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of LVS have rallied 30% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 7.1% uptick over the same time period.

LVS posted better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 28, yet its shares plunged 14% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s revenue of $3.6 billion advanced 26% year-over-year, topping analyst expectations by 9.3%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS improved 57.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.85, beating Wall Street estimates of $0.77. However, Sands China Ltd. delivered Q4 net income of $213 million , down from $237 million reported in the same period last year, raising concerns about performance in the key Macao market. Investor confidence was further pressured by the company’s $15.63 billion total debt and higher interest expense.