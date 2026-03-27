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Here's What to Expect From United Rentals’ Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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United Rentals, Inc_ sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
United Rentals, Inc_ sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $47.1 billion, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) is an equipment rental company based in Stamford, Connecticut. It provides a broad range of construction and industrial equipment, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, material handling equipment, and power solutions. The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.  

Before this event, analysts expect this equipment rental company to report a profit of $9.04 per share, up 2% from $8.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect URI to report a profit of $46.61 per share, up 10.8% from $42.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Additionally, its EPS is expected to grow by 12.7% year-over-year to $52.51 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of URI have soared 15.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.4% return but lagging behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 23, United Rentals shares rose about 4% as broader market sentiment improved after the Trump administration delayed military action against Iran following constructive talks. The easing of geopolitical tensions boosted industrial stocks, as reduced risk supports global trade stability and large-scale project activity, key demand drivers for equipment rental companies like URI.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about URI’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” five suggest "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for URI is $936.21, indicating a 26.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 161.27 -3.83 -2.32%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index
URI 742.22 -5.37 -0.72%
United Rentals

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