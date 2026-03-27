What You Need to Know Ahead of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Release

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services. Valued at $182.3 billion by market cap, the company provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables for research, drug development, and disease diagnosis, along with laboratory products and biopharma services. The leading scientific research services and products provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TMO to report a profit of $5.31 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.1% from $5.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TMO to report EPS of $24.66, up 7.8% from $22.87 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $27 in fiscal 2027.

TMO stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 4.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) marginal returns over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, TMO shares closed down by 2.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $6.57 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $6.43. The company’s revenue was $12.2 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $11.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TMO stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” TMO’s average analyst price target is $665.28, indicating a notable potential upside of 36.1% from the current levels.