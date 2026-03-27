Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Edwards Lifesciences' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Edwards Lifesciences Corp Irvine, Ca campus-by Steve Cukrov via Shutterstock
Edwards Lifesciences Corp Irvine, Ca campus-by Steve Cukrov via Shutterstock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), headquartered in Irvine, California, provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Valued at $48 billion by market cap, the company offers products such as tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. The leading global structural heart innovation company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EW to report a profit of $0.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.5% from $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect EW to report EPS of $2.96, up 15.6% from $2.56 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $3.30 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

EW stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 15.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EW continues to outperform, driven by strong TAVR momentum and the success of its SAPIEN valve iterations. By advancing next-generation technologies like the SAPIEN M3 (the first transseptal mitral replacement), the company is strategically positioned to meet its $2 billion TMTT sales target by 2030. These innovations highlight how established healthcare firms can accelerate growth through "blockbuster" medical devices, making earnings periods essential for gaining management insights that extend beyond standard FDA approval notices.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EW stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” EW's average analyst price target is $96.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EW 82.10 -0.57 -0.69%
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
XLV 145.74 -0.50 -0.34%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Jump as Hopes for End to Middle East Conflict Boost Sentiment
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Drops, But Huge Unusual Call GOOG Options Activity Highlights Its Value
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Bank of America Is Betting That Nebius Stock Still Has 30% Upside Potential. Should You Buy It Here?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Has Had a Monster Run. This Bear Call Strategy Pays You If the Party Is Over.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.