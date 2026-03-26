Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

With Super Micro Facing Challenges, Is Dell Stock a Better Buy?

Sneha Nahata - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock
Image of server racks in modern server room data center by Sashkin via Shutterstock

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Dell (DELL) are both benefiting from accelerating demand for artificial intelligence (AI) optimized servers, as enterprises increase investment in AI infrastructure. As organizations modernize data centers and invest in high-performance computing, these firms are capturing a growing share of a structurally expanding market.

However, Super Micro Computer, despite being well-positioned to benefit from rising AI infrastructure demand, has recently faced pressure. SMCI stock dropped significantly following legal action against individuals allegedly connected to the company in the unauthorized transfer of advanced AI hardware to China. This adds to regulatory scrutiny for the company, making the stock more volatile in the near term. As a result, investors may need to exercise caution when going long on SMCI stock.

By comparison, Dell Technologies appears to be executing well. It has translated AI demand into strong financial momentum, with substantial order volumes and a growing backlog that provides revenue visibility. Its ability to consistently convert demand into shipments reflects operational discipline, while its expanding AI pipeline signals continued growth potential.

In fiscal 2026, Dell reported $64.1 billion in AI orders. Moreover, it shipped $25.2 billion, and ended the year with a record $43 billion in AI backlog.

Dell is expanding its presence in the PC market while strengthening its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which includes AI-optimized servers, supported by solid margins in its traditional server and storage segments. At the same time, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the AI-driven future.

www.barchart.com

ISG to Propel Dell Higher

Dell’s ISG business continues to see solid operating momentum, which will drive its overall financial performance and support the share price. A key driver of strength within this segment is the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure. In the fourth quarter, Dell recorded $34.1 billion in AI orders, reflecting rapid adoption as enterprises scale AI deployments.

Dell shipped $9.5 billion worth of AI servers during the period and exited the quarter with a record backlog. This expanding backlog, alongside a growing pipeline, indicates strong growth ahead.

Customer diversification is also contributing to ISG’s growth trajectory. Dell’s customer base has surpassed 4,000, with expansion across neocloud providers, traditional enterprise clients, and sovereign entities. This broad-based adoption reflects the strength of Dell’s infrastructure offerings across multiple end markets.

Within ISG, its traditional server business is performing exceptionally well. Dell reported strong double-digit demand growth across all geographic regions, with momentum building throughout the period. Unit volumes increased alongside a larger active buyer base, while the product mix improved due to greater adoption of new-generation platforms.

Dell’s storage business is also contributing positively to overall performance, supported by strong demand for its proprietary IP portfolio. Profitability within the segment is improving and is likely to benefit from a higher mix of Dell’s proprietary solutions.

Is DELL Stock a Buy?

Thanks to the solid AI-driven demand and continued strength in its traditional server business, DELL stock has gained 40% year-to-date (YTD). Its solid backlog and compelling valuation suggest further upside potential.

Dell trades at approximately 14.9 times forward earnings, which is compelling given its strong growth outlook. Analysts project a 28% increase in earnings for fiscal 2027, followed by another year of double-digit expansion in fiscal 2028.

In addition, Dell is returning significant cash through share buybacks and dividends, which support its investment case. In fiscal 2026, it repurchased $7.5 billion worth of its own shares. Dell is also raising its annual dividend by 20% in fiscal 2027. The company further reinforced its commitment to shareholder returns by approving an additional $10 billion in share repurchase authorization.

Analysts currently assign DELL stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. In contrast, Super Micro Computer carries a “Hold” consensus rating on Wall Street, indicating a more cautious stance from analysts.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sneha Nahata did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 22.21 -1.84 -7.65%
Super Micro Computer
DELL 175.82 -8.19 -4.45%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Jump as Hopes for End to Middle East Conflict Boost Sentiment
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Alphabet Stock Drops, But Huge Unusual Call GOOG Options Activity Highlights Its Value
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
Bank of America Is Betting That Nebius Stock Still Has 30% Upside Potential. Should You Buy It Here?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Has Had a Monster Run. This Bear Call Strategy Pays You If the Party Is Over.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 5
Warren Buffett Urges Investors to Stay in the Market: ‘I Would Still Be Buying Stocks Even If I Knew World War III Would Happen’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.