United Airlines' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Chicago, Illinois-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) provides air transportation services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $30 billion and transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. UAL is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.25 on a diluted basis, up 37.4% from $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.82, up 20.7% from $10.62 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.4% year over year (YoY) to $14.80 in fiscal 2027.
UAL stock has surged 21% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.9% rise but lagging behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 22.7% return during the same time frame.
On Mar. 23, UAL stock went up more than 4.5% following the announcement by President Trump about a ceasefire in the Middle East and a postponement of attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure and power plants for five days until talks with Iran to end the war. This news led to a decline in fuel costs, with crude oil prices being down more than 10%, leading to a rise in airline stocks, as their corporate profits are directly linked to oil costs.
Analysts are highly bullish on UAL, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 21 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommend “Hold” for the stock. UAL’s average analyst price target is $133.15, indicating an upside of 43% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.