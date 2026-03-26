United Airlines' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Chicago, Illinois-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) provides air transportation services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $30 billion and transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. UAL is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.25 on a diluted basis, up 37.4% from $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.82, up 20.7% from $10.62 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.4% year over year (YoY) to $14.80 in fiscal 2027.

UAL stock has surged 21% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.9% rise but lagging behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 22.7% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 23, UAL stock went up more than 4.5% following the announcement by President Trump about a ceasefire in the Middle East and a postponement of attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure and power plants for five days until talks with Iran to end the war. This news led to a decline in fuel costs, with crude oil prices being down more than 10%, leading to a rise in airline stocks, as their corporate profits are directly linked to oil costs.