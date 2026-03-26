Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Charles Schwab’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a major U.S. financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management, and related investment services to individual and institutional clients. The company operates through a nationwide network of branches and digital platforms, coordinating its business from its headquarters in Westlake, Texas. It has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion

The company is expected to report its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 soon. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s bottom-line trajectory. 

Analysts expect Charles Schwab to report a profit of $1.34 per share on a diluted basis for Q1, up 28.9% year-over-year (YOY). The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s diluted EPS to grow by 19.3% annually to $5.81, followed by a 15.5% improvement to $6.71 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Investors have warmed to Charles Schwab’s solid asset growth and stable earnings, as the stock has gained 17.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, due to market-wide pressures and a possible rotation away from financial names, it is down 4.9% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, but declined 3.7% YTD. 

Next, we compare the stock's performance with that of its sector. The State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks and 9.9% YTD. Therefore, the stock has outperformed its sector over these periods. 

www.barchart.com

This month, the company closed a $660 million acquisition of private market platform operator Forge Global. This provides eligible customers with direct and indirect access to shares of pre-IPO companies, which allows investors to capitalize on the growth prospects of private companies. 

Charles Schwab’s 2025 results were driven by growth in its client-driven business, as its total client accounts grew 6% YOY to 46.5 million, while its total client asset base grew to a record $11.90 trillion. 

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about Charles Schwab’s future. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The rating configuration has remained stable over the past two months. The stock has 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” The mean price target of $120.68 implies a 27% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $148 implies 55.8% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.15 -0.19 -0.39%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,541.27 -50.63 -0.77%
S&P 500 Index
SCHW 94.42 -0.57 -0.60%
The Charles Schwab Corp

Most Popular News

Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Jump as Hopes for End to Middle East Conflict Boost Sentiment
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 2
Bank of America Is Betting That Nebius Stock Still Has 30% Upside Potential. Should You Buy It Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Drops, But Huge Unusual Call GOOG Options Activity Highlights Its Value
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Has Had a Monster Run. This Bear Call Strategy Pays You If the Party Is Over.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Why Technical Analysis Says $61 Could Be the Magic Number for Silver Prices
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.