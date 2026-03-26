What to Expect From BNY's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), more commonly known as BNY, is a major global financial services firm that provides banking, asset servicing, and investment management services to institutions and corporations worldwide. The company supports the flow of capital and financial markets from its headquarters in New York City. It has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion.

The company is expected to report its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Apr. 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s bottom-line trajectory.

Analysts expect BNY to report a profit of $1.89 per share on a diluted basis in Q1, up 19.6% year-over-year (YOY). The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all four trailing quarters. Analysts also expect the company to improve its bottom line this year. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect BNY’s diluted EPS to grow by 10.9% annually to $8.32.

BNY’s stock has been outperforming the broader market over the past year. There are positive sentiments surrounding its stable, capital-light asset servicing and custody banking business. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 38.4%, and it is up 1.6% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, but declined 3.7% YTD.

Next, we compare the stock's performance with its sector’s performance. The State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks and 9.9% YTD. Therefore, the stock has also outperformed its sector over these periods.

BNY is investing heavily in technology to remain buoyant. It has employed “digital employees” to work alongside humans. BNY spent $3.80 billion on technology in 2025, or about 19% of its revenue. Over the years, the company has grown its tech offerings. It has set up its artificial intelligence (AI) hub. It built a platform called “Eliza” that draws together a range of open-source and commercially available models connected to the firm’s internal data and compliance systems.

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about BNY’s future. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The ratings configuration has become more bullish over the past three months, with its “Strong Buy” ratings rising from 9 to 10. The stock also has one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

The mean price target of $134.79 implies a 14.2% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $147 implies 24.6% upside.