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What You Need To Know Ahead of Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company has a market cap of $577.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on April 14, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.69 on a diluted basis, down 2.9% from $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.54, up 7% from $10.79 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.8% year over year (YoY) to $12.44 in fiscal 2027.

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JNJ stock has surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal rise during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 22, JNJ stock rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $24.6 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.46, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. JNJ expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.43 to $11.63 per share.

Analysts are moderately bullish on JNJ, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining 10 analysts advise “Hold” for the stock. JNJ’s average analyst price target is $243.16, indicating an upside of 1.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.60 +0.36 +0.25%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,569.65 -22.25 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
JNJ 239.69 -0.24 -0.10%
Johnson & Johnson

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