What You Need To Know Ahead of Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Release

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company has a market cap of $577.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on April 14 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.69 on a diluted basis, down 2.9% from $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.54, up 7% from $10.79 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.8% year over year (YoY) to $12.44 in fiscal 2027.

JNJ stock has surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.5% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

On Jan. 22, JNJ stock rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $24.6 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.46, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. JNJ expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.43 to $11.63 per share.