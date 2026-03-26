What to Expect From Marsh & McLennan's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $84.3 billion , Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MRSH ) is a global professional services firm that provides advisory and insurance solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, serving a wide range of clients worldwide.

Marsh & McLennan is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 16. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast MRSH to report an adjusted EPS of $3.22 , a rise of 5.2% from $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the insurance broker to post an adjusted EPS of $10.34, up 6.05% from $9.75 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 8.9% year-over-year to $11.26 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have declined nearly 27% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.5% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 2.2% decrease over the same period.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan rose 5.5% on Jan. 29 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , with net income increasing to $821 million ($1.68 per share) from $788 million ($1.59 per share) a year earlier. Total revenue climbed 9% to $6.6 billion, driven by a 9% rise in its risk and insurance services segment to $4 billion and an 8% gain in its consulting business. The results were supported by continued demand for insurance policies despite higher premiums, reflecting resilience in a tough macroeconomic environment.

Positive sentiment was further supported by steady segment performance, strategic progress (including the McGriff integration and new brand launch), and management’s optimistic outlook for sustained momentum in 2026.