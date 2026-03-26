What to Expect From CSX Corporation’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

CSX Corporation (CSX) is a major freight rail company that moves a wide range of goods across the eastern U.S. and parts of Canada. Through its main railroad subsidiary, it operates a large network of tracks and intermodal hubs that connect industries, ports, and distribution centers. CSX is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, where it manages its overall rail operations and strategic planning. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion.

The company is expected to report its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Apr. 22, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s bottom-line trajectory.

Analysts expect CSX to report a profit of $0.40 per share on a diluted basis for Q1, showing an improvement of 17.7% year-over-year (YOY). The company topped consensus estimates in two of the four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s diluted profit per share to grow by 14.9% annually to $1.85, followed by a 12.4% improvement to an EPS of $2.08 in fiscal 2027.

Based on improved operational efficiency and investors warming up to the long-term rail-network story, CSX’s stock has been holding up well. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 34%, and year-to-date (YTD), it has climbed 9.2%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, but declined 3.7% YTD. Hence, CSX has outperformed the broader market over these periods.

Next, we compare the stock's performance with that of its sector. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has been up by 22.8% over the past 52 weeks and 6.4% YTD. Therefore, the stock has also outperformed its sector over these periods.

Last month, CSX signed a $670 million deal with Wabtec Corporation (WAB) to upgrade its fleet with 100 new Evolution Series locomotives, 50 modernized locomotives, and a suite of digital solutions and services. These Evolution locomotive additions are expected to improve fuel efficiency, tractive effort, and overall reliability. The order also includes digital capabilities to boost efficiency.

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about CSX’s future. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The rating configuration is less bullish than it was a month ago, with 16 “Strong Buy” ratings now, down from 17, and the overall rating shifting from “Strong Buy” to “Moderate Buy.” The stock also has two “Moderate Buys” and seven “Holds.” The mean price target of $41.15 implies a 4% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $50 implies a 26.4% upside.