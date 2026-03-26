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Blackstone's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Blackstone Inc phone and data background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Blackstone Inc phone and data background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

New York-based Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Valued at $80.1 billion by market cap, the company typically invests in early-stage, seed, middle market, mature, late venture and later stage companies, and also provides capital markets services. The leading alternatives platform is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BX to report a profit of $1.39 per share on a diluted basis, up 27.5% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BX to report EPS of $6.35, up 14% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 26.8% year over year to $8.05 in fiscal 2027. 

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BX stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 28.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 2.2% losses over the same time frame.

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BX's underperformance stems from a labor market downturn, sparking fears of economic strain, reduced borrowing, and increased credit risk for lenders.

On Jan. 29, BX shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its distributable EPS of $1.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue stood at $4.4 billion, up 41.4% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” BX’s average analyst price target is $161.35, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 48.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.34 +0.06 +0.12%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BX 108.38 +0.40 +0.37%
Blackstone Inc
$SPX 6,591.90 +35.53 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index

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