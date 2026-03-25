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What You Need To Know Ahead of Citigroup's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Citigroup Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Citigroup Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $199 billion, Citigroup Inc. (C) is a global financial services holding company that provides a wide range of products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. It operates across five main segments: Services; Markets; Banking; U.S. Personal Banking; and Wealth, serving clients worldwide.

The New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 14. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Citigroup to report an adjusted EPS of $2.60, up 32.7% from $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $10.19, a 27.9% jump from $7.97 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Citigroup have climbed 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.5% decrease over the same period.

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Shares of Citigroup fell 3.3% on Jan. 14 as the company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $19.87 billion, missing the consensus and declining from $22.09 billion in Q3. Sentiment was further pressured by softer profitability, as adjusted EPS of $1.81 (above estimates) dropped from $2.24 in Q3 due to a $1.1 billion after-tax loss tied to the Russia exit. Additionally, weakness in the Markets segment (revenue down 18% quarter-over-quarter) and the overall “mixed quarter” outlook outweighed strength in investment banking and wealth management.

Analysts' consensus view on Citigroup stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 suggest a "Strong Buy," three give a "Moderate Buy," and seven "Holds." The average analyst price target is $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 114.81 +1.07 +0.94%
Citigroup Inc
XLF 49.34 +0.06 +0.12%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,578.29 +21.92 +0.33%
S&P 500 Index

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