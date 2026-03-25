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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Goldman Sachs' Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $246.5 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) provides a wide range of services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals across major regions worldwide. The firm operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions, offering services from investment banking and trading to asset management and digital banking.

The New York-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, Apr. 13. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report a profit of $16.14 per share, a 14.3% rise from $14.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the bank to report EPS of $57.70, a 12.4% increase from $51.32 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Goldman Sachs have soared 44.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.7% decline over the same period.

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Shares of Goldman Sachs rose 4.6% on Jan. 15 after it reported strong Q4 2025 results, with EPS of $14.01 beating analyst expectations, driven by robust dealmaking and trading activity. Investment banking fees jumped 25% to $2.58 billion, while equity trading revenue hit a record $4.31 billion and fixed income, currencies, and commodities revenue rose 12.5% to $3.11 billion. 

The rally was further supported by optimism for 2026, as the management highlighted a strong outlook for M&A and capital markets amid improving regulatory conditions, lower interest rates, and rising corporate deal activity.

Analysts' consensus view on GS stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 17 give a "Hold" rating.  The average analyst price target for Goldman Sachs is $968.95, suggesting a potential upside of 15.9% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.49 +0.21 +0.43%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,617.29 +60.92 +0.93%
S&P 500 Index
GS 844.72 +9.00 +1.08%
Goldman Sachs Group

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