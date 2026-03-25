Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Goldman Sachs' Report

With a market cap of $246.5 billion , The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) provides a wide range of services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals across major regions worldwide. The firm operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions, offering services from investment banking and trading to asset management and digital banking.

The New York-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, Apr. 13. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report a profit of $16.14 per share , a 14.3% rise from $14.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the bank to report EPS of $57.70, a 12.4% increase from $51.32 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Goldman Sachs have soared 44.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.7% decline over the same period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs rose 4.6% on Jan. 15 after it reported strong Q4 2025 results , with EPS of $14.01 beating analyst expectations, driven by robust dealmaking and trading activity. Investment banking fees jumped 25% to $2.58 billion, while equity trading revenue hit a record $4.31 billion and fixed income, currencies, and commodities revenue rose 12.5% to $3.11 billion.

The rally was further supported by optimism for 2026, as the management highlighted a strong outlook for M&A and capital markets amid improving regulatory conditions, lower interest rates, and rising corporate deal activity.