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Abbott Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Abbott Laboratories HQ photo- by Sundry Photography via iStock
Abbott Laboratories HQ photo- by Sundry Photography via iStock

Lake County, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories (ABT) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company has a market cap of $181.2 billion and operates through Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices segments.

Abbott is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.15 on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.68, up 10.3% from $5.15 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.24 in fiscal 2027.

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ABT stock has declined 16.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal decline during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 22, ABT stock fell nearly 10% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The infant formula, medical devices, and drugs maker’s revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street estimates. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.50, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are highly bullish on ABT, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts advise a “Hold” for the stock. ABT’s average analyst price target is $134.21, indicating an upside of 29% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ABT 104.93 +0.87 +0.84%
Abbott Laboratories
XLV 145.94 +1.15 +0.79%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,625.09 +68.72 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index

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