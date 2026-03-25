Abbott Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Lake County, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company has a market cap of $181.2 billion and operates through Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices segments.

Abbott is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.15 on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.68, up 10.3% from $5.15 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.9% year over year (YoY) to $6.24 in fiscal 2027.

ABT stock has declined 16.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.7% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 22, ABT stock fell nearly 10% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The infant formula, medical devices, and drugs maker’s revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion, falling short of Wall Street estimates. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.50, which surpassed the Street’s estimates.