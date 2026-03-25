How Is KKR & Co.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other Private Equity Stocks?

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), headquartered in New York, is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund-of-fund investments. Valued at $81 billion by market cap, the leading global investment firm manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies, and hedge funds.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KKR definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the asset managementindustry. KKR’s diversified investment portfolio, strong brand recognition attracting both investors and investment opportunities, a global presence with significant assets under management, leadership and skilled professionals, integrated capital markets expertise, and long-term investment horizon, have strengthened its competitive edge in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, KKR slipped 40.9% from its 52-week high of $153.87, achieved on Jul. 29, 2025. Over the past three months, KKR stock has declined 30.5%, underperforming the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s (PSP) 18.1% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of KKR dipped 34.1% over the past six months and fell 25.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming PSP’s six-month 20.1% losses and 17.4% decline over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, KKR has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January.

On Feb. 5, KKR shares closed down by 5.4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $5.7 billion, up 76.1% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS declined 15.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12.

KKR’s rival, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 2.2% gain over the past 52 weeks and a 26.2% downtick over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on KKR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $137 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 50.7% from current price levels.