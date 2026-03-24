How Is Generac Holdings’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

With a market cap of $11.8 billion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation equipment and energy technology solutions, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The company is best known for its standby and portable generators, but has increasingly evolved into a broader distributed energy and clean energy solutions provider.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Generac Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. The company excels in engineering and manufacturing reliable power equipment, combined with a high-margin aftermarket and service ecosystem. It is also building capabilities in distributed energy and grid-edge technologies, including battery storage, energy management software, and virtual power plant integration.

Shares of the generator maker have declined 16.3% from its 52-week high of $241.09. GNRC stock has soared 44.3% over the past three months, surpassing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 3.9% rise over the same time frame.

Over the past six months, GNRC stock is up 21%, outperforming XLI’s 6.5% increase. Moreover, shares of the company have returned 53.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 23.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January, indicating an uptrend.

On Mar. 12, Generac shares fell 2.9% amid a broader market sell-off triggered by escalating Middle East tensions and a surge in oil prices above $100, which heightened fears of inflation, supply disruptions, and a potential economic slowdown. The decline reflects broader risk-off sentiment rather than company-specific weakness, suggesting the pullback may present a potential buying opportunity for investors seeking exposure to high-quality renewable and backup power solutions.

GNRC has outpaced its top rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). ETN stock has decreased 2.4% over the past six months and rallied 21.8% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $246.94 is a premium of 22.3% to current levels.