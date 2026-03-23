Campbell's Stock: Is CPB Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Valued at $6.2 billion by market cap, The Campbell's Company (CPB) is a leading packaged food manufacturer specializing in branded convenience foods, snacks, and meals. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company has evolved from its legacy identity as a soup maker into a broader center-of-the-store food powerhouse.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and CPB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark. Campbell’s has transitioned from a traditional soup company into a diversified packaged foods player, with snacks now acting as its primary growth engine.

Despite its notable strength, CPB slipped 48.1% from its 52-week high of $40.59. Over the past three months, CPB stock declined 26.3%, trailing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.2% rise over the same time frame.

Zooming out, shares of CPB dipped 37% on a six-month basis and have fallen 44.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming XLP’s six-month and annual gains of 2.4%.

To confirm the bearish trend, CPB has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, despite some fluctuations.

The Campbell's Company reported a disappointing FY2026 Q2 on March 11, with net sales declining 5% year over year to $2.56 billion and adjusted EPS falling 31% to $0.51, both missing expectations. The primary drag came from weak Snacks segment volumes and unfavorable mix, compounded by input cost inflation, tariffs, and supply chain pressures, which drove margin compression. As a result, its shares tanked 7.1% following the announcement.

CPB’s rival, General Mills, Inc. (GIS), has faced similar challenges, with 26.5% losses on a six-month basis, and 36.5% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on CPB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $24.18 suggests a potential upside of 14.8% from current price levels.