Is UDR Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $11.6 billion , UDR, Inc. ( UDR ) is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust focused on delivering consistent and dependable returns. The company achieves this through strategic management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of high-quality properties across targeted U.S. markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and UDR fits this criterion perfectly. As of December 31, 2025, UDR owned or held stakes in 60,941 apartment homes, reflecting over 53 years of creating long-term value for shareholders and providing high-quality living experiences.

UDR's shares have plunged 22.7% from its 52-week high of $45.56 . Shares of the apartment REIT company are down 1.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.3% drop in the same period.

Shares of the Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based company have fallen 3.9% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind SPX's 3.5% decrease over the same time period. Over the past 52 weeks, UDR's shares have dipped 19.1%, compared to SPX’s return of 16.4%.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April 2025.

UDR has underperformed over the past year primarily due to weak rental conditions and excess housing supply, which have pressured rent growth.

However, shares of UDR rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 9, with FFO per share of $0.62 up 29% from $0.48 last year and FFOA at $0.64 slightly higher than $0.63, highlighting solid core earnings growth. Investors were also encouraged by full-year net income rising sharply to $1.13 per share from $0.26, along with steady Same-Store performance, including Q4 revenue growth of 1.8% and NOI growth of 1.7%.

In comparison, rival Equity Residential ( EQR ) has shown a steeper decline than UDR stock on a YTD basis, with EQR stock falling 5.9% . Nevertheless, EQR stock has decreased nearly 15% over the past 52 weeks, a less pronounced decline than UDR stock.