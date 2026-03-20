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Is UDR Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.6 billion, UDR, Inc. (UDR) is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust focused on delivering consistent and dependable returns. The company achieves this through strategic management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of high-quality properties across targeted U.S. markets. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and UDR fits this criterion perfectly. As of December 31, 2025, UDR owned or held stakes in 60,941 apartment homes, reflecting over 53 years of creating long-term value for shareholders and providing high-quality living experiences.

UDR's shares have plunged 22.7% from its 52-week high of $45.56Shares of the apartment REIT company are down 1.2% over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.3% drop in the same period.

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Shares of the Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based company have fallen 3.9% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind SPX's 3.5% decrease over the same time period. Over the past 52 weeks, UDR's shares have dipped 19.1%, compared to SPX’s return of 16.4%. 

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April 2025.

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UDR has underperformed over the past year primarily due to weak rental conditions and excess housing supply, which have pressured rent growth.

However, shares of UDR rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 9, with FFO per share of $0.62 up 29% from $0.48 last year and FFOA at $0.64 slightly higher than $0.63, highlighting solid core earnings growth. Investors were also encouraged by full-year net income rising sharply to $1.13 per share from $0.26, along with steady Same-Store performance, including Q4 revenue growth of 1.8% and NOI growth of 1.7%.

In comparison, rival Equity Residential (EQR) has shown a steeper decline than UDR stock on a YTD basis, with EQR stock falling 5.9%. Nevertheless, EQR stock has decreased nearly 15% over the past 52 weeks, a less pronounced decline than UDR stock. 

Despite UDR’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $40.88 is a premium of 16% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UDR 34.68 -0.56 -1.59%
United Dominion Realty Trust
$SPX 6,546.97 -59.52 -0.90%
S&P 500 Index
EQR 58.58 -0.73 -1.23%
Equity Residential

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