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How Is Lamb Weston's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Lamb Weston Holdings Inc phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $5.6 billion, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is a global food company that produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other international markets. The company offers a wide range of products, including frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers, under its own brands like Grown in Idaho and Alexia, as well as private labels for retailers. 

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered "mid-cap" stocks, and Lamb Weston fits this criterion perfectly. It serves a diverse customer base through an extensive sales and distribution network, reaching restaurants, grocery retailers, and foodservice institutions worldwide.

Shares of the Eagle, Idaho-based company have pulled back 39.4% from its 52-week high of $67.07. LW stock has declined 7.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 4.1% gain over the same time frame.

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LW stock is down nearly 3% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLP’s 5.5% rise. Longer term, shares of Lamb Weston have dipped 22.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 2.8% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early November 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late December 2025.

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Shares of Lamb Weston tumbled 25.9% on Dec. 19, 2025, after the company reported Q2 2026 results, where constant-currency sales were flat as an 8% volume increase was fully offset by an 8% decline in price/mix, signaling pricing pressure in a competitive market. Adjusted gross profit declined due to this unfavorable pricing mix, and adjusted EPS of $0.69, while beating estimates, still fell from $0.73 a year earlier. Additionally, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $6.35 billion - $6.45 billion, below the consensus, further disappointing investors.

However, rival The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has lagged behind LW stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have declined 27.2% over the past 52 weeks and 10.3% on a YTD basis.

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to its peers, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. LW stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $53 is a premium of 30.4% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KHC 21.80 +0.04 +0.18%
Kraft Heinz Company
LW 40.74 +0.10 +0.25%
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
XLP 82.01 +0.04 +0.05%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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