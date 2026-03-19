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How Is Fox Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Service Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock
Fox Corporation logo on flatscreen by- monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $22.2 billion, Fox Corporation (FOX) is a U.S.-based media company focused on news, sports, and entertainment. It operates through four main segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and the FOX Studio Lot, offering a mix of content production, distribution, and financial services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Fox Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. The company delivers programming across traditional and digital platforms while also providing production facilities and services for the television and film industry.

Shares of the New York-based company have fallen 24.1% from its 52-week high of $68.18. Fox Corporation shares have declined 18.6% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC) 3.4% dip during the same period.

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FOX stock has decreased 20.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLC's 4.4% drop over the same period. Moreover, shares of the company have risen 5.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLC's nearly 16% gain. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since February.

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $5.18 billion, shares of Fox Corporation fell 3.8% on Feb. 4. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $692 million, net income dropped to $229 million ($0.52 per share), and free cash flow swung to a $791 million deficit due to seasonal sports rights payments.

In comparison, rival Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has shown less pronounced decline than FOX stock on a YTD basis, with NFLX stock falling 2.8%. However, Netflix shares have decreased 5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind FOX stock.

Despite FOX's underperformance on a YTD basis, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $67.77 is a premium of 29.8% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 91.82 -2.88 -3.04%
Netflix Inc
FOX 51.96 -0.18 -0.35%
Fox Corp Cl B
XLC 113.15 -2.22 -1.92%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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