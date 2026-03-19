Is Masco Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $12.2 billion , Masco Corporation ( MAS ) is a global manufacturer of home improvement and building products, serving customers across North America, Europe, and other international markets. The company operates through two main segments: Plumbing Products, which includes a wide range of faucets, showers, plumbing systems, and spa-related products, and Decorative Architectural Products, which offers paints, coatings, and hardware solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Masco fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Masco distributes its products through major retailers, wholesalers, contractors, and online channels under numerous well-known brands.

Shares of the building products & equipment manufacturer have pulled back 24.3% from its 52-week high of $79.19 . MAS stock is down 8% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.1% drop in the same period.

Shares of the Livonia, Michigan-based company have declined 5.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 3.2% decrease . Moreover, MAS stock has dipped 15.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX's 16.7% return.

Starting this year, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, it has fallen below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.

Over the past year, Masco Corporation has underperformed due to weak DIY paint demand from a sluggish housing market, lower volumes, and margin pressure from higher tariffs and commodity costs.

In Q4 2025 , the company reported mixed results, with net income declining to $165 million, revenue falling to $1.79 billion (missing estimates), Decorative Architectural sales dropping 15%, and operating margin compressing to 13.8%. Yet shares climbed 8.7% as adjusted EPS of $0.82 beat expectations , Plumbing Products grew 5%, and a $2 billion new buyback was announced.

Investor sentiment was further supported by restructuring actions (including job cuts), cost optimization efforts, and a solid 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.10 - $4.30.

In comparison, rival Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( WMS ) has lagged behind MAS stock on a YTD basis, with WMS stock falling 6.5%. Nevertheless, WMS stock has gained 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing MAS stock.