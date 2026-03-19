Is Masco Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $12.2 billion, Masco Corporation (MAS) is a global manufacturer of home improvement and building products, serving customers across North America, Europe, and other international markets. The company operates through two main segments: Plumbing Products, which includes a wide range of faucets, showers, plumbing systems, and spa-related products, and Decorative Architectural Products, which offers paints, coatings, and hardware solutions.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Masco fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Masco distributes its products through major retailers, wholesalers, contractors, and online channels under numerous well-known brands.
Shares of the building products & equipment manufacturer have pulled back 24.3% from its 52-week high of $79.19. MAS stock is down 8% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.1% drop in the same period.
Shares of the Livonia, Michigan-based company have declined 5.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 3.2% decrease. Moreover, MAS stock has dipped 15.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX's 16.7% return.
Starting this year, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, it has fallen below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.
Over the past year, Masco Corporation has underperformed due to weak DIY paint demand from a sluggish housing market, lower volumes, and margin pressure from higher tariffs and commodity costs.
In Q4 2025, the company reported mixed results, with net income declining to $165 million, revenue falling to $1.79 billion (missing estimates), Decorative Architectural sales dropping 15%, and operating margin compressing to 13.8%. Yet shares climbed 8.7% as adjusted EPS of $0.82 beat expectations, Plumbing Products grew 5%, and a $2 billion new buyback was announced.
Investor sentiment was further supported by restructuring actions (including job cuts), cost optimization efforts, and a solid 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.10 - $4.30.
In comparison, rival Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has lagged behind MAS stock on a YTD basis, with WMS stock falling 6.5%. Nevertheless, WMS stock has gained 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing MAS stock.
Despite the stock’s weak performance relative to SPX, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. MAS stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $80.44 suggests a premium of 34.2% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.