IDEX Corporation Stock: Is IEX Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

With a market cap of $14.2 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a diversified industrial company that designs and manufactures highly engineered fluidics systems, dispensing equipment, and specialized components used across a broad range of end markets. Its products are typically mission-critical, supporting precise fluid handling, flow control, and application-specific performance in industries such as healthcare, life sciences, water treatment, energy, and industrial manufacturing.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and IDEX fits this criterion perfectly. IDEX’s core strength lies in its highly specialized, application-driven product portfolio, supported by a decentralized operating model that fosters innovation and responsiveness to customer needs. The company also benefits from recurring revenue streams through aftermarket parts and services, as well as strong margins driven by its focus on niche, high-value applications rather than commoditized products.

Despite its notable strengths, IEX shares have retreated 12.4% from their 52-week high of $217.15 touched on Feb. 6. Shares of the company soared 7.1% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 6.9% surge over the same time frame.

IEX stock has gained 17.3% over the past six months, lagging behind XLI’s 8.1% rise. In addition, shares of IDEX have soared 3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 25.3% rally over the same time frame.

While the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early December, it slipped under its 50-day moving average recently.

Idex has lagged the broader market over the past year due to a mix of muted organic growth, margin pressures, and cautious forward guidance. Weak underlying demand across key end markets has limited revenue momentum, while declining earnings efficiency and returns on invested capital have weighed on investor confidence. Additionally, the stock’s relatively full valuation has constrained upside, particularly in a macro environment marked by slowing industrial activity and spending uncertainty, leading to softer sentiment compared to the broader market.

However, its rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), has declined 2.9% over the past six months, trailing IEX, but its 24.1% return over the past year surpasses IEX.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 analysts covering it. Its mean price target of $225 represents a 18.3% potential upswing from the current market prices.