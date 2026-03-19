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Is Zebra Technologies Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of around $10.3 billion, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is a leading technology company that specializes in enterprise asset intelligence and automatic identification and data capture solutions. The Illinois-headquartered company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad portfolio of products and software, including barcode scanners, RFID readers, mobile computers, and specialty printers for labels, receipts, and cards. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Zebra Technologies fits right into that category. Its core competencies center on enterprise asset intelligence and automation. The company excels in data capture technologies, including barcode scanners, RFID solutions, mobile computers, and machine vision systems, that enable real-time tracking of assets, inventory, and workflows. It pairs this hardware strength with integrated software and analytics platforms that convert operational data into actionable insights, improving visibility and decision-making across supply chains.

ZBRA has faced challenges over the past year, and the stock is trading 41.2% below its 52-week high of $352.66, which it hit on July 31. The stock has declined 17.9% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.1% fall

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Zooming out, ZBRA is down 35.7% over the past six months and 26.6% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the $SPX has dropped marginally and gained 16.7% over the past year.

The stock has been mostly trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August 2025. 

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Shares of Zebra Technologies fell 5.1% on Feb. 23, following renewed trade policy uncertainty after the U.S. administration imposed fresh global tariffs under the Trade Act of 1974. The move raised concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains and increased costs, which are particularly relevant for Zebra given its reliance on international manufacturing and distribution. 

ZBRA has underperformed its rival, Trimble Inc. (TRMB), which gained 77.9% over the past six months and 190.5% over the past year.

However, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 17 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $347.21 indicates a potential 67.3% upside from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRMB 65.53 -1.56 -2.33%
Trimble Navigation
$SPX 6,624.70 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
LRCX 224.71 -1.76 -0.78%
Lam Research Corp
ZBRA 207.51 -1.55 -0.74%
Zebra Technologies

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