Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock: Is JBHT Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is a leading North American transportation and logistics company headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company provides a broad range of supply chain solutions, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, final mile delivery, and integrated capacity solutions. It is widely recognized for its large-scale intermodal network and technology-driven logistics platform, serving a diverse customer base across industries.

With a market cap of $18.8 billion, J.B. Hunt is considered a large-cap stock and a key player in the transportation sector. Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services falls right in this category. The company emphasizes innovation and customer-centric solutions as core elements of its strategy, offering tailored transportation and logistics services designed to meet evolving supply chain needs.

JBHT is currently trading 16.3% below its 52-week high of $236, which it hit on Mar. 4. The stock has gained marginally over the past three months, compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), which posted 6.9% returns during the same period.

  www.barchart.com

Over the past six months, JBHT has experienced a 46.3% increase and 34.3% rise over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, XLI has risen by 8.1% over the past six months and has gained 25.3% over the past year.

JBHT has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October 2025, although it has recently dropped below the 50-day line.

www.barchart.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stock has risen over the past year, driven by strong operational execution and structural cost-cutting initiatives that expanded margins despite a fragile freight market. Investors have reacted positively to significant earnings beats, with fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90, up 24% year-over-year and above analyst estimates.

In addition, top rival Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has underperformed JBHT, with 28% rise over the past six months and 14.1% surge over the past year.

Analysts are moderately optimistic about JBHT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 25 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $214.61 suggests a premium of 8.6% to its current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 165.18 -1.32 -0.79%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
KNX 52.90 +0.52 +0.99%
Knight-Swift Transporation Inc
JBHT 197.64 -2.48 -1.24%
J B Hunt Transport

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot