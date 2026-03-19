J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock: Is JBHT Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) is a leading North American transportation and logistics company headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company provides a broad range of supply chain solutions, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, final mile delivery, and integrated capacity solutions. It is widely recognized for its large-scale intermodal network and technology-driven logistics platform, serving a diverse customer base across industries.

With a market cap of $18.8 billion , J.B. Hunt is considered a large-cap stock and a key player in the transportation sector. Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services falls right in this category. The company emphasizes innovation and customer-centric solutions as core elements of its strategy, offering tailored transportation and logistics services designed to meet evolving supply chain needs.

JBHT is currently trading 16.3% below its 52-week high of $236 , which it hit on Mar. 4. The stock has gained marginally over the past three months, compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLI ), which posted 6.9% returns during the same period.

Over the past six months, JBHT has experienced a 46.3% increase and 34.3% rise over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, XLI has risen by 8.1% over the past six months and has gained 25.3% over the past year.

JBHT has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October 2025, although it has recently dropped below the 50-day line.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stock has risen over the past year, driven by strong operational execution and structural cost-cutting initiatives that expanded margins despite a fragile freight market. Investors have reacted positively to significant earnings beats, with fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90 , up 24% year-over-year and above analyst estimates.

In addition, top rival Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( KNX ) has underperformed JBHT, with 28% rise over the past six months and 14.1% surge over the past year.