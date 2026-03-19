J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock: Is JBHT Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is a leading North American transportation and logistics company headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company provides a broad range of supply chain solutions, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, final mile delivery, and integrated capacity solutions. It is widely recognized for its large-scale intermodal network and technology-driven logistics platform, serving a diverse customer base across industries.
With a market cap of $18.8 billion, J.B. Hunt is considered a large-cap stock and a key player in the transportation sector. Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services falls right in this category. The company emphasizes innovation and customer-centric solutions as core elements of its strategy, offering tailored transportation and logistics services designed to meet evolving supply chain needs.
JBHT is currently trading 16.3% below its 52-week high of $236, which it hit on Mar. 4. The stock has gained marginally over the past three months, compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), which posted 6.9% returns during the same period.
Over the past six months, JBHT has experienced a 46.3% increase and 34.3% rise over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, XLI has risen by 8.1% over the past six months and has gained 25.3% over the past year.
JBHT has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October 2025, although it has recently dropped below the 50-day line.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stock has risen over the past year, driven by strong operational execution and structural cost-cutting initiatives that expanded margins despite a fragile freight market. Investors have reacted positively to significant earnings beats, with fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90, up 24% year-over-year and above analyst estimates.
In addition, top rival Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has underperformed JBHT, with 28% rise over the past six months and 14.1% surge over the past year.
Analysts are moderately optimistic about JBHT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 25 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $214.61 suggests a premium of 8.6% to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.