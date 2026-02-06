Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Coffee Prices Slump on Robust Global Supplies

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay

March arabica coffee (KCH26) today is down -8.40 (-2.72%), and March ICE robusta coffee (RMH26) is down -98 (-2.56%).

Coffee prices extended their week-long plunge today, with arabica falling to a 6-month low on Thursday and robusta dropping to a 5.75-month low.  Coffee prices have been under pressure over the past week on signs of robust coffee supplies.  Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, said Thursday that Brazil's 2026 coffee production will climb +17.2% y/y to a record 66.2 million bags, with arabica production up +23.2% y/y to 44.1 million bags and robusta production up +6.3% y/y to 22.1 million bags.

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices.  Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported today that Vietnam's Jan coffee exports surged +38.3% y/y to 198,000 MT.  Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT.  

Above-average rainfall in Brazil has eased dryness concerns and is bearish for coffee prices.   Somar Meteorologia reported on Monday that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received 69.8 mm of rain during the week ended January 30, or 117% of the historical average.

Increased Vietnamese coffee supplies are negative for prices.  Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to 1.76 MMT, or 29.4 million bags, a 4-year high.  

The recovery in ICE coffee inventories is negative for prices.  ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.75-year low of 396,513 bags on November 18, but recovered to a 3.25-month high of 461,829 bags on January 7.  Also, ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 13-month low of 4,012 lots on December 10 but recovered to a 2-month high of 4,662 lots last Monday.

On the positive side for coffee, Brazil's Trade Ministry reported on Thursday that Brazil's Jan coffee exports fell -42.4% y/y to 141,000 MT.

Signs of tighter global coffee supplies are supportive of prices, as the International Coffee Organization (ICO) on November 7 reported that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags.  FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags.  FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RMK26 3,660 -89 -2.37%
Robusta Coffee 10-T
KCK26 289.55 -6.95 -2.34%
Coffee

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 2
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 3
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 4
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock 5
How Much Higher Can Soybean Prices Go After Positive Trump-Xi Talks?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot