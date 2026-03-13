Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Falling Back Early on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 8 cent losses in the front months on Friday. Futures slipped back from the midday highs, as contracts were still 2 ½ to 13 ¼ cents higher, led by the front months. Preliminary open interest was up 9,786 contracts on Thursday. March expires at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 13 1/4 cents at $11.52 1/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.90 to $4.80, with Soy Oil futures were up 13 to 26 points at the close. There was just one deliveries issued against March Soybean meal overnight, with 11 for soybean futures. Crude oil was up another $9.15 on Thursday to add to some spillover support.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed 456,740 MT of old crop soybean sold in the week ending on 3/5. That was the largest in 3 weeks, but still 34.15% below the same week last year. Indonesia was the top buyer of 204,300 MT, with 129,900 MT to Mexico, and 107,800 MT to Egypt. New crop business was 9,518 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were 166,002 MT, which was on the low end of estimates 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Soybean oil sales totaled net cancellations of 2,835 MT.

January soybean exports were tallied at 5.821 MMT (157.9 mbu), above the year prior. Meal exports were a record for any month at 1.678 MMT, with bean oil at 77,396 MT.

Brazil’s soybean crop estimate was trimmed by just 0.13 MMT to 177.85 MMT according to the latest CONAB estimate. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.13, up 12 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $11.52 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.27 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.40, up 12 3/4 cents, currently down 7 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3760 -0.1475 -1.28%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.12 -0.30 -0.44%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 315.8 -4.4 -1.37%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1213-0s +12-4 +1.04%
Soybean
ZSK26 1212-4 -14-6 -1.20%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
A Better-Calculated Way to Play the ‘Fear Trade’ in AMD Stock Now
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Middle East Conflict Lifts Oil, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Volume ETF Options to Trade Now and Profit from Hot Market Themes
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Google Just Closed Its $32 Billion Wiz Deal. How Should You Play GOOGL Stock Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Fall as Oil Prices Continue to Climb
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot