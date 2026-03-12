Barchart.com
Is PPG Industries Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials. Valued at a market cap of $23.3 billion, the company serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace, construction, packaging, and industrial manufacturing. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PPG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. The company continues to prioritize a "local-for-local" manufacturing strategy and is increasingly focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions to meet evolving global demands for infrastructure and consumer product durability.

This paint and coatings manufacturer has dipped 23.7% from its 52-week high of $133.43, reached on Feb. 12. Shares of PPG have declined 1.4% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.8% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PPG are down marginally, compared to SPX’s 2.1% fall. However, in the longer term, PPG has fallen 8% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing SPX’s 19.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, PPG has started trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March. 

On Mar. 11, PPG Industries announced that it has been named in the inaugural Newsweek America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026 list, developed in collaboration with Statista. This recognition highlights the company’s leadership in corporate philanthropy, acknowledging its commitment to supporting communities, advancing social causes, and contributing to initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact. 

PPG has outperformed its rival, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), which declined 8.4% over the past 52 weeks and 1.1% on a YTD basis.  

Looking at PPG’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $125.95 suggests a 24.3% premium to its current price levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 317.70 -5.04 -1.56%
Sherwin-Williams Company
PPG 100.73 -3.35 -3.22%
PPG Industries
$SPX 6,672.62 -103.18 -1.52%
S&P 500 Index

