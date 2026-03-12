Barchart.com
Soybeans Extending Rally on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybeans are posting double digit gains in the front months on Thursday, up 14 to 17 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 14 3/4 cents at $11.54. Soymeal futures are up $3.70 to $5.30, with Soy Oil futures are up 30 to 40 points at midday. Crude oil is up another $7.90 at midday.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed 456,740 MT of old crop soybean sold in the week ending on 3/5, the middle of traders expecting to see 250,000-800,000 MT. That was the largest in 3 weeks, but still 34.15% below the same week last year. New crop business was 9,518 MT, within the range of the estimated at 0-100,000 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were 166,002 MT, which was on the low end of estimates 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Soybean oil sales totaled net cancellations of 2,835 MT.

January soybean exports were tallied at 5.821 MMT (157.9 mbu), above the year prior. Meal exports were a record for any month at 1.678 MMT, with bean oil at 77,396 MT.

Cargill halted exports out of Brazil to China due to tighter sanitary inspection changes following a request from China.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $12.17 1/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.54 1/1, up 14 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $12.28 3/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $12.41 3/4, up 14 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.5390 +0.1473 +1.29%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.67 +0.51 +0.76%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 320.8 +5.4 +1.71%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1217-2 +16-6 +1.40%
Soybean
ZSK26 1228-6 +14-6 +1.21%
Soybean

