Is VICI Properties Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. The company is valued at $31.3 billion by market cap.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VICI perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - diversified industry. VICI's strengths include its portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 experiential assets, including iconic venues like Caesars Palace. Its long-term triple net leases provide stable, low-risk revenue.

Despite its notable strength, VICI slipped 16.4% from its 52-week high of $34.01, achieved on Aug. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, VICI stock gained 1.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of VICI rose 1.1% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s YTD 1% loss. However, in the longer term, the stock dipped 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 21.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, VICI is trading below its 50-day moving average recently. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025.

On Feb. 25, VICI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenues increased 3.8% year over year to $1 billion. The company’s AFFO per share grew 5.6% year over year to $0.60.

In the competitive arena of REIT - diversified, W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has taken the lead over VICI, showing resilience with an 11.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 13.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on VICI’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $34.71 suggests a potential upside of 22.1% from current price levels.