Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is VICI Properties Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. The company is valued at $31.3 billion by market cap.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VICI perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - diversified industry. VICI's strengths include its portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 experiential assets, including iconic venues like Caesars Palace. Its long-term triple net leases provide stable, low-risk revenue.

Despite its notable strength, VICI slipped 16.4% from its 52-week high of $34.01, achieved on Aug. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, VICI stock gained 1.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of VICI rose 1.1% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s YTD 1% loss. However, in the longer term, the stock dipped 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 21.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, VICI is trading below its 50-day moving average recently. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, VICI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenues increased 3.8% year over year to $1 billion. The company’s AFFO per share grew 5.6% year over year to $0.60. 

In the competitive arena of REIT - diversified, W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has taken the lead over VICI, showing resilience with an 11.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 13.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on VICI’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $34.71 suggests a potential upside of 22.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VICI 28.42 -0.89 -3.04%
Vici Properties Inc
$SPX 6,775.80 -5.68 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
WPC 71.48 -0.78 -1.08%
W.P. Carey & Company Llc

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 2
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot