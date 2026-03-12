Rockwell Automation Stock: Is ROK Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $45.4 billion, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) is a Milwaukee-based industrial automation and digital transformation company that provides hardware, software, and services used to automate manufacturing and industrial processes. It helps manufacturers improve efficiency, productivity, and operational intelligence through advanced automation technologies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Rockwell fits right into that category. The company is widely considered one of the largest pure-play industrial automation companies globally, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Its solutions help manufacturers digitize operations and adopt technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), advanced analytics, and smart manufacturing systems.

ROK stock touched its 52-week high of $438.72 on Feb. 4 and is currently trading 14.9% below that peak. Meanwhile, the stock has plunged 9.6% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.5% surge over the same time frame.

The stock has surged 6.5% over the past six months and 40.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the XLI’s 10.9% gains over the past six months and 30.3% returns over the past year.

ROK stock has slipped below its 50-day moving average early last month, but has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May.

On Feb. 17, Rockwell Automation announced that Perth County Ingredients, a leading supplier of dried egg products to global food, beverage and nutrition markets in Canada, had significantly improved its maintenance operations after implementing Rockwell’s Fiix computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and Fiix Asset Risk Predictor.

By deploying the Fiix platform, integrating plant programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with real-time machine data, and enabling mobile access for technicians, PCI transitioned to a proactive, data-driven maintenance strategy. The system now automatically generates work orders when equipment performance deviates from normal conditions, giving the company continuous asset visibility and helping reduce downtime, maintenance workload, and operational expenses. Investors welcomed the development, with ROK shares rising 2.1% in the following trading session.

Further, ROK stock has also outperformed its peer AMETEK, Inc.’s (AME) 25.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 25 analysts covering the ROK stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $434.59 implies an upswing potential of 16.4% from the current market prices.