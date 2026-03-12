Is Equifax Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $25.9 billion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a prominent data analytics and credit reporting company that provides consumer credit information, identity verification tools, and workforce data solutions to businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company is one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, alongside Experian and TransUnion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Equifax fits the bill perfectly. Equifax plays a crucial role in global credit markets, enabling lenders to evaluate borrower risk and make lending decisions. Its data infrastructure supports mortgage approvals, credit card issuance, personal loans, and employment verification, making it a key information intermediary in the financial system.

Equifax touched its 52-week high of $281.03 on May 16 last year and is currently trading 31.8% below that peak. Moreover, EFX stock has plunged 13.2% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.8% fall.

EFX stock prices have declined 26.4% on a six-month basis and 20% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 2.9% rise over the past six months and 21.6% gains over the past year.

Moreover, EFX stock has traded mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early September, underscoring its bearish trend.

On Feb. 25, shares of Equifax climbed about 2% after the company announced a 12% increase in its quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence in its financial strength and long-term cash generation. The board approved a new quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on March 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026, subject to future board declarations. Notably, Equifax has maintained an impressive dividend-paying streak spanning more than a century, highlighting its long-standing commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Top industry rival, TransUnion (TRU), has also suffered the same fate, with a 23% decline over the past six months and 13% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 25 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $236.57 suggests a 23.5% upside potential from current price levels.