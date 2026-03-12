Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Equifax Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Equifax, Inc_ logo magnified-by dennizn via Shutterstock
Equifax, Inc_ logo magnified-by dennizn via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $25.9 billion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a prominent data analytics and credit reporting company that provides consumer credit information, identity verification tools, and workforce data solutions to businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company is one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, alongside Experian and TransUnion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Equifax fits the bill perfectly. Equifax plays a crucial role in global credit markets, enabling lenders to evaluate borrower risk and make lending decisions. Its data infrastructure supports mortgage approvals, credit card issuance, personal loans, and employment verification, making it a key information intermediary in the financial system.

Equifax touched its 52-week high of $281.03 on May 16 last year and is currently trading 31.8% below that peak. Moreover, EFX stock has plunged 13.2% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.8% fall.

www.barchart.com

EFX stock prices have declined 26.4% on a six-month basis and 20% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 2.9% rise over the past six months and 21.6% gains over the past year.

Moreover, EFX stock has traded mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early September, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, shares of Equifax climbed about 2% after the company announced a 12% increase in its quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence in its financial strength and long-term cash generation. The board approved a new quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on March 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026, subject to future board declarations. Notably, Equifax has maintained an impressive dividend-paying streak spanning more than a century, highlighting its long-standing commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Top industry rival, TransUnion (TRU), has also suffered the same fate, with a 23% decline over the past six months and 13% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 25 analysts covering the EFX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $236.57 suggests a 23.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EFX 191.55 -4.39 -2.24%
Equifax Inc
$SPX 6,775.80 -5.68 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
TRU 71.61 -2.93 -3.93%
Transunion

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 2
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot