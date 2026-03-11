Barchart.com
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
How Is Las Vegas Sands' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Cyclical Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Las Vegas Sands Corp phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $36.5 billion, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a global resort and casino company that develops and operates large integrated resorts featuring hotels, gaming, entertainment, retail, and convention facilities. Its major properties include The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, and Marina Bay Sands. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Las Vegas Sands fits this criterion perfectly. The company focuses on creating large-scale destination resorts in major tourism markets.

Shares of the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company have declined nearly 22% from its 52-week high of $70.45. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 17.3%, lagging behind the broader State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 5.4% drop during the same period.

LVS stock has fallen 15.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLY's 4.8% dip. However, shares of the casino operator have climbed 22.1% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding XLY’s 15.8% gain over the same time frame. 

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands tumbled nearly 14% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 28. The company reported $3.65 billion in net revenue and $448 million in net income, but Sands China Ltd. posted Q4 net income of $213 million, down from $237 million a year earlier, raising concerns about performance in the key Macao market. Investor sentiment was also pressured by the company’s $15.63 billion total debt and higher interest expense of $191 million.

LVS stock has shown a more pronounced decline than its rival, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) on a YTD basis, with WYNN stock decreasing 14.8%. However, WYNN stock has gained 17.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind LVS stock.

Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. LVS stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $69.35 represents a premium of 26.1% to current levels.


