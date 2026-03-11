How Is Consolidated Edison's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utility Stocks?

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has a market cap of $40.2 billion and serves approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, and also provides gas and steam to millions.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ED fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.

However, the stock currently trades 3.4% below its 52-week high of $115.25 recorded on Feb. 03. ED has grown 16.7% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, however, ED has performed differently. The stock rose 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 19.2% surge of XLU over the same period. On the other hand, ED has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since January, indicating bullish momentum.

On Feb. 19, ED shares rose marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.89, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its rival, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has surged 6% over the past year, outperforming ED.

Wall Street has a skeptical view of the stock currently. Among the 19 analysts tracking ED, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $110.53 sits below the current price levels.