The ‘Flight to Quality’ Isn’t Working as the S&P 500 Stalls Out. This ETF Shows Why.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

A close-up shot of an emergency fire alarm by Lucian Coman via Shutterstock
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is currently a source of frustration for investors who expect high-quality companies to lead during periods of market stress. While the fund has delivered a solid 7% return year to date through late February, it has struggled to maintain momentum during the recent March volatility. 

Sure, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) overall has fallen back quickly. But investors are told to “stay with quality.” However, the stock market is now in an era where so many stocks move together, I have to question old labels like “value,” “yield,” and “quality.” When the bears come to prowl, few, if any, are spared.

The primary reason high-quality stocks aren’t rallying as expected is not necessarily a failure of the companies themselves, but rather a combination of high starting valuations and a specific index methodology that can sometimes leave the fund a step behind the fastest-moving parts of the market.

SPHQ is a $16 billion ETF. It correlates highly with the S&P 500.

Why Quality Stocks Look Overpriced and Unattractive

The chart picture looks weak at best. This daily view hints at the decline in SPHQ being more the end of the beginning than the beginning of the end.

The weekly chart is shown below. And it looks worse to me. When a 20-week moving average (red line) rolls over, that’s not a healthy trend. See the previous incidence of this, in early 2025. 

To SPHQ, “quality” is based on three specific fundamental pillars: return on equity, the accruals ratio, and the financial leverage ratio. By targeting companies with high profitability and low debt, the fund effectively filters for the most stable earners in the S&P 500. However, this focus on financial robustness often leads to a portfolio that is significantly more expensive than the broader market. 

A price-earnings ratio of 25x means we pay up for this quality. And in a market where investors are increasingly sensitive to high multiples and sticky inflation, these quality names can face a valuation ceiling that prevents them from pouncing on new moves, even when their underlying earnings remain strong.

Another factor hampering the rally is the specific sector tilt that results from the quality score. The fund currently has a heavy concentration in financials, industrials, and consumer staples, while having significantly reduced its exposure to the mega-cap technology names that drove the market in previous years. While this pivot was intended to reduce concentration risk, it has meant that SPHQ missed out on the final stages of the AI-led surge. 

The struggle of high-quality stocks here in March is also a reflection of the current macro regime. Quality typically thrives when both growth and bond yields are declining, as investors seek out the dependability of stable earnings. However, with oil (CLJ26) (CBK26) prices whipsawing and geopolitical tensions keeping yields elevated, the defensive attributes of SPHQ have been offset by the broad risk-off sentiment. 

My Takeaway on the SPHQ ETF

Investors are finding that while these companies are high quality, they are not immune to the global liquidity drain. For SPHQ to truly rally, the market likely needs to see a stabilization of interest rates and a shift in focus back to fundamental earnings power over short-term geopolitical headlines.

I am not falling for the “quality works out over time” thing. The cream will rise to the top eventually. But since I think that is likely to start at levels well below these, I’ll pass on this one. 

Instead, I’ll look for signs that perhaps, stock by stock, I might identify some individual names from this quality screen that could make for decent entry points later in the year.

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob's written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPHQ 77.84 -0.15 -0.19%
S&P 500 Quality Invesco ETF
$SPX 6,781.48 -14.51 -0.21%
S&P 500 Index
CLJ26 86.08 +2.63 +3.15%
Crude Oil WTI
CBK26 90.71 +2.91 +3.31%
Crude Oil Brent

