Sticky Inflation Creates 1 Key Trading Opportunity Right Now

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.
See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. T-Note futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.
Fundamentally, the U.S. economic picture has been mixed but not overly weak, with much of the marketplace now believing the Federal Reserve will not be able to lower U.S. interest rates again for some time — mainly due to sticky price inflation. That’s bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.
A move in March U.S. T-Note futures below chart support at Friday’s low of 112.03.5 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110.00.0, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113.00.0.
