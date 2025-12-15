Barchart.com
Sticky Inflation Creates 1 Key Trading Opportunity Right Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. T-Note futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economic picture has been mixed but not overly weak, with much of the marketplace now believing the Federal Reserve will not be able to lower U.S. interest rates again for some time — mainly due to sticky price inflation. That’s bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March U.S. T-Note futures below chart support at Friday’s low of 112.03.5 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110.00.0, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113.00.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZNH26 112-085 +0-030 +0.08%
10-Year T-Note

