Is Monolithic Power Systems Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Monolithic Power System Inc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Monolithic Power System Inc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is a Washington-based semiconductor company that designs and develops high-performance power management integrated circuits (PMICs) used in a wide range of electronic systems. With a market cap of $52.2 billion, the company focuses on delivering efficient power solutions that regulate and convert electricity within electronic devices, helping improve energy efficiency, performance, and thermal management.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MPWR perfectly fits that description. The company operates a fabless semiconductor model, designing its chips internally while outsourcing manufacturing to third-party foundries, allowing it to remain asset-light and focus on innovation and rapid product development. The company is known for its highly integrated power solutions that combine multiple functions into a single chip, enhancing efficiency and reliability. With rising demand from AI computing, electric vehicles, and high-performance electronics, MPWR continues to strengthen its position in the power management semiconductor market.

Despite its notable strength, MPWR slipped 16% from its 52-week high of $1,256.22, met recently on Feb. 25. Over the past three months, MPWR stock has gained 7.8%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWImarginal decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of MPWR rose 23.5% on a six-month basis and climbed 81.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming $DOWI’s six-month gains of 4.9% and solid 13.8% returns over the last year.

MPWR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June 2025, but it has slipped below its 50-day moving average early this month. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Monolithic Power declined 5.4% in afternoon trading on Mar. 3, as the semiconductor sector came under pressure following a sell-off in South Korea’s stock market. Investor concerns over a potential global energy price shock tied to geopolitical tensions involving Iran weighed on chip stocks, particularly after fears that rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices could increase operating costs for major semiconductor manufacturers. 

MPWR’s top rival, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), has lagged behind the stock, gaining 34.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on MPWR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,330.46 suggests a potential upside of 26% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

